Fox News made the journalistically curious decision to cut away early from a remarkably insightful press conference led by top Georgia election official Gabriel Sterling — held to systematically debunk every baseless voter fraud claim put forth by President Donald Trump — to get the thoughts of Trump campaign advisor Jason Miller.

The decision to cut away from a press conference debunking conspiracy theories to hear from a chief propagator of those very false claims did not happen on an opinion program. It happened in the 3 p.m. hour of Bill Hemmer Reports, a hard news show.

The press conference, held by Georgia Republicans in order to respond to the continued attacks on November’s free and fair presidential election, came one day after audio of a phone call between Trump and Brad Raffensperger leaked and revealed the president pushing the Georgia secretary of state to “find” enough extra votes to flip Georgia’s electoral votes from Joe Biden to Trump. Over the course of the call, which some legal experts have said could be criminal, Trump outlined many of the baseless conspiracies that have poisoned the minds of millions of Americans, despite being roundly rejected by American courts.

Enter Sterling, who addressed and dismissed each claim presented by Trump, in a conclusive manner that should put the entire conspiracy, at least in Georgia, to bed forever. Sterling and Raffensperger are Republicans who supported Trump in the election but have remained steadfast in following the law and refusing to succumb to the immense political pressure put on them by the president and his base.

Watch a small portion of that press conference here:

But that press conference, in which rumor, innuendo and conspiracy were rejected by fact, was impossibly deemed by Fox News to be less newsworthy than the opinions of the Trump campaign advisor Jason Miller.

Cutting from the press conference, Fox News anchor Bill Hemmer briefly recapped what Sterling was saying, noting the Georgia election official was “going through each point that has been made public over the past two months about the Georgia vote count and the process here in Georgia for the past six 60 days or so.”

He then introduced Miller, saying, “I know you’ve been listening. You’ve been to a degree in the thick of this. Your reaction to what Gabe Sterling is going through at the moment here in Atlanta.”

It is unclear how the opinion of a member of the Trump campaign — which has done everything in its power to steal the 2020 election by falsely claiming mass fraud — is more newsworthy than the competent reporting of a civil servant rebutting what he called the “intentional and obvious” misleading of the American public. And on a news program?

Miller seemed almost shocked by the opportunity to literally interrupt the debunking of Trump’s dangerous claims. He offered a lame rebuttal to Sterling, criticizing him for holding this press conference months after the election. But as Sterling repeatedly said during the press conference, all the claims he was debunking have already been debunked. That fact that they need to be debunked AGAIN was clearly a source of frustration for Sterling.

Throughout the interview, Hemmer failed to press the Trump campaign toady appearing on his show.

To Fox News’s credit, the network had aired the lion’s share of the Sterling press conference beforehand, and America’s Newsroom had Sterling on as a guest earlier in the day. But given the vast influence that Fox News has on the American public, especially during this very dangerous time for American democracy, Fox News control rooms simply have to do better.

Watch above via Fox News.

This is an opinion piece. The views expressed in this article are those of just the author.