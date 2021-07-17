Alex Berenson Continues Vaccine Fearmongering on Tucker Carlson’s Show

Alex Berenson, “The Pandemic’s Wrongest Man,” engaged in more typically irresponsible commentary about the Covid-19 vaccines on Tucker Carlson’s show Friday night.

Berenson has made numerous guest appearances on Fox News over the past few months, and has become notorious for his anti-vaccine commentary. You may have seen the clip of Berenson getting cheers at CPAC for celebrating the fact that not enough Americans were “suckered” into getting the vaccines.

Berenson tried claiming to Carlson that the reason Los Angeles County is reimposing mask mandates is that they want people to be “scared.”

Carlson then moved on to the vaccines and remarked, “We’re now told there’s a third wave and this may undercut the effectiveness of the vaccines. How effective are the vaccines, do we know so far?”

“The vaccines unfortunately appear to be declining in effectiveness very quickly,” Berenson actually said.

The CDC recently said that 99.5 percent of deaths from Covid-19 in the past few months happened among unvaccinated people. The Delta variant is more transmissible, and people who have been vaccinated have a small chance of getting the virus, but the vaccines overwhelmingly protect them from getting seriously sick or dying.

At one point when Berenson talked about his Twitter account being temporarily locked, he suggested something insidious in how “there’s tremendous public health pressure and there’s also tremendous financial pressure in favor of these vaccines.”

