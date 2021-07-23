Candace Owens this week compared conservatives being dehumanized to the Nazis dehumanizing Jews during the Holocaust.

“During the Holocaust the Nazis referred to the Jewish people as ‘rats’ as another form of dehumanization,” she said on her podcast, which is part of The Daily Wire, whose co-founder and editor emeritus, Ben Shapiro, is Jewish.

“I bring this up because right now, in this country, in America, conservatives are being dehumanized,” she said. “I’m gonna say that again. Conservatives, right now, in the United States of America, are being dehumanized. That is not up for debate.”

As a grandson of Holocaust survivors, I find the comparison contemptible.

While intolerance of conservatives in Washington and by the mainstream media, Big Tech, Big Business, academia, Hollywood and other sources has been unfortunate and disgusting, it is nothing even remotely close to the Holocaust, where not only were Jews actually dehumanized, but six million killed.

If conservatives, and people in general, want their criticisms and arguments to be taken seriously, making Holocaust comparisons is not the way. The Holocaust must be respected for what it was: the genocide of six million Jews — simply because of who they were — in addition to 5 million other people massacred simply because they refused to subscribe to the Aryan ideology. There is nothing comparable. If anything, Holocaust comparisons dehumanize those who survived and perished.

Nonetheless, Holocaust comparisons abound, and both sides of the ideological spectrum are guilty of dabbling in them.

On the right, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) has repeatedly made such comparisons to the House mask mandate, and President Joe Biden earlier this month encouraging people “to go community- by-community, neighborhood-by-neighborhood, and oft times door-to-door — literally knocking on doors — to get help to the remaining people protected from the virus.”

“Biden pushing a vaccine that is NOT FDA approved shows covid is a political tool used to control people,” she tweeted. “People have a choice, they don’t need your medical brown shirts showing up at their door ordering vaccinations. You can’t force people to be part of the human experiment.” (The vaccines received emergency authorization by the FDA.)

Last month, conservative pundit Michael Savage decried that critical race theory is “the road to the death camps.”

On the left, there are nonstop comparisons of former President Donald Trump to Adolf Hitler. The Trump administration policy of separating families at the U.S.-Mexico border was regularly compared to families being broken up during the Holocaust in concentration and death camps.

Whatever point you are trying to make, comparisons to the Holocaust serve only to trivialize a monumental and singular tragedy, and Candace Owens should apologize for doing just that. Anything less compounds the offense, and shows her to be no better than those who deployed the same vile rhetoric against Trump.

This is an opinion piece. The views expressed in this article are those of just the author.