Alex Jones Rants that Judge in Sandy Hook Case is George Soros Operative Because of Her ‘Purple, Blue’ Hair

Alex Jones is back at it again in a new tell-all interview with Steven Crowder where he claims that the judge from his July Sandy Hook trial was an operative for George Soros.

Jones was the guest for the Wednesday edition of Louder with Crowder where he discussed his trial.

In a clip circulating Twitter via Jason Campbell, Jones even vaguely referenced Judge Maya Guerra Gamble who presided over his July trial which saw the radio host ordered to pay over $45 million dollars to Sandy Hook families.

“They’ll sue you in the jurisdiction with a judge assigned to take control. And who’s a political operative? This lady’s a Soros operative and admits she is on her our own, you know, Facebook. They will then pick the judge, sue you, and then for years say ‘We want your discovery.’ And each time say ‘This isn’t it. We want more, we want your bank accounts. We want the emails. We want the text messages,'” Jones said.

“And then when you give them everything they say, ‘You’re defaulted. You didn’t give us anything.’ And now they go and have a jury trial on how guilty you are. So you’re not innocent until proven guilty. You’re not guilty until proven innocent. You are guilty until proven how guilty. And the judge told them 25 times, ‘He is guilty. You decide how much money he owes. He is guilty of this,'” he continued.

Crowder pushed back, saying, “Let me ask you this cause everything else you just said, I just agree with. But you said Soros operative. She admits it on her Facebook. That’s the kind of stuff for people to say, ‘Well, she doesn’t say I’m a Soros operative.’ What do you mean by that? Cause that’s the kind thing the media will take out of context and say, ‘Alex Jones says that she said on her Facebook, she’s a Soros operative and that’s not true. Therefore, everything else he said is not–‘”

“If you go there, she’s got purple blue hair and has all these Soros-funded PACs on the site. And she gets money out of the packs that are funded by Soros. Just like the Austin DA is famous for letting people that shoot people out of jail the next day,” Jones replied.

“Like up here in Fort Worth. I mean, you know, there’s over a thousand DAs and county attorneys that Soros literally bankrolled,” he added.

“Yes,” agreed Crowder.

“And they take, well, Austin is a Soros bastion. And so judges are elected there. They’re financed by these PACs that he funds, and with a bunch of other money. But I mean you can actually go dig that out,” Jones insisted.

Crowder began to clarify that the judge did not directly come out and declare herself a Soros operative.

“No, you’re right,” Jones agreed. “She did not say ‘I am a Soros operative.’ You are correct.”

“And you don’t know if Soros paid for her blue hair dye? We cannot confirm nor deny, but we’ll assume so,” Crowder joked.

“That was hyperbole by me,” Jones replied.

According to The Daily Mail, back in August, Jones insisted that the Sandy Hook trial that ended with him having to pay $45 million was coordinated by George Soros.

He also accused Judge Maya Guerra Gamble of being a blue-haired social justice warrior.

In his Friday broadcast, Jones claimed the trial against him was ‘coordinated and run’ by billionaire philanthropist George Soros and ‘operatives.’ He did not identify the other ‘operatives’ by name. The host also accused Judge Maya Guerra Gamble of being a ‘blue-haired SJW’ and insinuated that she was corrupt by saying that she ‘altered the record of the trial.’ ‘SJW’ stands for Social Justice Warrior.

Listen above via Louder with Crowder.

