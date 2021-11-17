Matt Walsh Calls Big Bird a ‘Drug Dealer’ with the Voice of a ‘Child Molester’ for Doing CNN Town Hall on Vaccines for Kids

The right-wing campaign to flush out communists, Asian-American muppets, pro-vaccine zealots, and other undesirables from the sewers of Sesame Street is continuing apace.

Matt Walsh told his audience on Wednesday that Big Bird is essentially a “drug dealer” for participating in a CNN town hall geared toward young children who might have questions about getting the Covid-19 vaccine.

“So today, we cancel Sesame Street,” Walsh declared, citing the fact that Big Bird tweeted that he’d gotten the vaccine.

“To make matters creepier, Big Bird then appeared on a CNN town hall further push pharmaceuticals onto kids. Big Bird really seems to have really settled in to his new role as drug dealer.”

Walsh played a clip from the town hall in which Big Bird asks boilerplate questions children might ask about the vaccine.

“This raises a number of questions,” reacted Walsh. “Questions like, what the hell happened to Big Bird’s voice? Why does he sound like a child molester now? He sounds distinctly creepy all of a sudden. And also, what kind of six-year-old is watching a CNN special about vaccinations in the first place? Who is the audience for this?”

Senator Ted Cruz (R- TX) has repeatedly gone after Big Bird in recent weeks for promoting the vaccines. On a recent episode of his podcast, Cruz defended his comments and called his critics “mentally ill.”

Big Bird did not respond when asked for comment about being called a drug dealer.

Watch above via The Matt Walsh Show.

h/t: Jason Campbell

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com