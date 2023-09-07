Ann Coulter Slaps Back at ‘Gigantic Pussy’ Trump: ‘Begged Me to Come to Bedminster This Week’

Conservative commentator Ann Coulter slapped back at former President Donald Trump on Wednesday, branding him a “GIGANTIC PUSSY,” after Trump called Coulter “washed up” and “a Stone Cold Loser.”

Trump lashed out at his former ally in a series of Truth Social posts on Wednesday which came seemingly out of nowhere.

“Ann Coulter, the washed up political ‘pundit’ who predicted my win in 2016, then went unbearably crazy with her demands and wanting to be a part of everything, to the consternation of all, has gone hostile and angry with every bit of her very ‘nervous’ energy,” he wrote. “Like many others, I just didn’t want her around – She wasn’t worth the trouble!”

In another post, Trump added, “Has been Ann Coulter is a Stone Cold Loser!!!”

Coulter responded to the attack with her own post on Twitter, which contained some equally harsh words for the former president.

“Trump begged me to come to Bedminster this week,” she wrote. “I said only if I could record a substack with him, but the GIGANTIC PUSSY is too afraid of me, so instead he did this.”

Trump begged me to come to Bedminster this week, I said only if I could record a substack with him, but the GIGANTIC PUSSY is too afraid of me, so instead he did this. https://t.co/5I5kQN5Fka — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) September 7, 2023

While Coulter was initially one of the most prominent early supporters of Trump and predicted his victory in 2016 against all odds, she later became one of Trump’s most vocal critics after he failed to deliver on a number of campaign promises.

Years after writing the 2016 book In Trump We Trust, Coulter said she was glad that Trump had lost the 2020 election and accused him of betraying his supporters.

