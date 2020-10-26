comScore

Congressman Rips Kushner, His Harvard Classmate, For Comments on Black People: ‘I Won’t Take Lectures’ From Man Who Couldn’t Succeed Without Family Money

By Ken MeyerOct 26th, 2020, 8:48 pm

Congressman Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) released a blistering online diatribe against White House senior adviser Jared Kushner for his comments about why African Americans aren’t more successful in the United States.

In a Monday interview with Fox & Friends, Kushner blamed “virtue-signaling” people who “go on Instagram and cry” following the killing of George Floyd. As Kushner spoke about the Trump administration’s approach to the black community, he said “President Trump’s policies are the policies that can help people break out of the problems that they’re complaining about, but he can’t want them to be successful more than that they want to be successful.”

Kushner’s comments were panned by critics as a display of white privilege, a racist insinuation that Black people are lazy, and a condescending remark from a person born into a wealthy family. Gallego was among these detractors, and he ripped into Kushner by launching into a comparison of how they both ended up at Harvard.

“This how the 1% look at minorities,” Gallego said. “I was a classmate of Kushner let me tell you what I did to get into Harvard compared to what he did.”

At this point, Gallego turned back to Kushner and accused him of only getting into Harvard thanks to his parents’ money and connections. In 1998, not long before Kushner’s acceptance, his real estate developer father pledged $2.5 million to the university.

“I won’t take lectures about who wants to succeed more from a man who couldn’t do it without $$ from his parents,” Gallego said.

