Congressman Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) released a blistering online diatribe against White House senior adviser Jared Kushner for his comments about why African Americans aren’t more successful in the United States.

In a Monday interview with Fox & Friends, Kushner blamed “virtue-signaling” people who “go on Instagram and cry” following the killing of George Floyd. As Kushner spoke about the Trump administration’s approach to the black community, he said “President Trump’s policies are the policies that can help people break out of the problems that they’re complaining about, but he can’t want them to be successful more than that they want to be successful.”

Kushner’s comments were panned by critics as a display of white privilege, a racist insinuation that Black people are lazy, and a condescending remark from a person born into a wealthy family. Gallego was among these detractors, and he ripped into Kushner by launching into a comparison of how they both ended up at Harvard.

“This how the 1% look at minorities,” Gallego said. “I was a classmate of Kushner let me tell you what I did to get into Harvard compared to what he did.”

My freshman year of HS. I realized that the only way college was gonna happen was that first I had to do well on my exams. So I started buying used prep exam books and copying exams from the library. The school librarian is a close friend to this day. (Thanks Mrs. Conley) — Ruben Gallego (@RubenGallego) October 26, 2020

Not knowing anyone that went to Harvard let along college, I looked up students in the student directory. I called anyone that had a Latino sounding name and left messages. A few returned my calls and helped guide me to get ready to apply for college. Thank you Gus! — Ruben Gallego (@RubenGallego) October 26, 2020

Senior year! I am might be the only student to apply to Harvard using money orders but did it. Use a friends computer to apply (thank you Kobelt family) Figure our how to do estimated taxes, to do the FAFSA. — Ruben Gallego (@RubenGallego) October 26, 2020

My interviewer hadn’t ever had an applicant take public transportation to see her. Was surprised when I told her I was taking it back home. She was kind enough to drop me off at the CTA stop. — Ruben Gallego (@RubenGallego) October 26, 2020

Accepted!! I also was lucky to have a supportive Mom and sisters that encouraged me the whole way. They did countless things to make it happen. Thank you familia! — Ruben Gallego (@RubenGallego) October 26, 2020

At this point, Gallego turned back to Kushner and accused him of only getting into Harvard thanks to his parents’ money and connections. In 1998, not long before Kushner’s acceptance, his real estate developer father pledged $2.5 million to the university.

“I won’t take lectures about who wants to succeed more from a man who couldn’t do it without $$ from his parents,” Gallego said.

I apologize for the grammar. I am a little heated. — Ruben Gallego (@RubenGallego) October 26, 2020

