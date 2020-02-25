Former Tea Party Congressman Joe Walsh Says He’d Back Bernie: ‘I Won’t Just Vote For Him, I’ll Campaign For Him’

Conservative radio host and former Tea Party congressman Joe Walsh reiterated what ‘never Trump’ truly means in a piece published by The Washington Post on Tuesday, stating, “the word ‘never’ is right there in the name.”

Walsh’s remarks were sparked by his “Republican and ex-Republican brethren,” noting they would struggle to vote for Sen. Bernie Sanders if he becomes the Democratic presidential nominee.

“But that’s not how this works,” he explained, adding, “when I finally came around to saying, “never Trump,” I meant it. And if you’re a Republican who claimed the never-Trump label … then you should have meant it, too.”

Walsh admitted to supporting Donald Trump during the 2016 election, labeling himself as a “second-wave never-Trumper,” who now believes “the ways in which Trump threatens this country go beyond left-right ideology.”

Despite being a conservative, Walsh clarified that he would support anyone over Trump, promising, “What I can do, and what I have done, is pledge that I’ll vote for their nominee. Even Bernie. He and I hardly agree on anything, but if he’s the nominee, I won’t just vote for him, I’ll campaign for him.”

Walsh ended the piece by pointedly announcing, “If that surprises you, it shouldn’t … Because never-Trump means never. And I’d rather have a socialist in the White House than a con man.”

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]