George Conway, the husband of President Donald Trump’s counselor Kellyanne Conway, and Trump 2020 campaign manager Brad Parscale dueled on Twitter, Thursday– and it became a bit personal.

After Conway mocked President Trump in a tweet, Parscale replied, “I remember how irrelevant you were when I met you, how far you have come with hate! Soon you will be irrelevant again, can’t wait!”

I” remember you sitting at @KellyannePolls table waiting for attention like a lost puppy,” he continued. “#JustSayin, I really thought you were her body man.”

I remember how irrelevant you were when I met you, how far you have come with hate! Soon you will be irrelevant again, can’t wait! I remember you sitting at @KellyannePolls table waiting for attention like a lost puppy.#JustSayin, I really thought you were her body man. https://t.co/q4Z3G9Baed — Brad Parscale (@parscale) December 5, 2019

Conway responded, “I remember how you repeatedly kept apologizing profusely to her because, in your words, you ‘don’t know anything about politics.’ You still don’t.”

I remember how you repeatedly kept apologizing profusely to her because, in your words, you “don’t know anything about politics.” You still don’t. https://t.co/NX6ZxxZRUf — George Conway (@gtconway3d) December 5, 2019

Conway has frequently sparred online with members of the Trump administration, 2020 campaign, and even his own wife.

Parscale previously called George Conway a “joke,” and in a Twitter spat last month, Donald Trump Jr. called Mr. Conway out for “routinely & publicly” embarrassing his wife.

“A guy who routinely & publicly embarrasses his wife by attacking her boss for the purpose of getting retweets and building his own brand is giving lectures on honor, integrity & decency,” Trump Jr. proclaimed. “I’m sure your family really appreciates it, George. You’re a disgrace.”

President Trump himself has also referred to George Conway a “whack job,” proclaiming, “First of all Kellyanne is great… But she is married to a total whack job.”

“I met him for a second. He has got to be some kind of a nut job. She must have done some bad things to him because that guy is crazy,” President Trump expressed.

Last month, after a Twitter user told Conway that his wife is an “enabler” and “cheerleader” of what Conway described as a “deeply psychologically unwell” and “criminal” president, Mr. Conway conceded, replying, “She’s both.”

This week, The View co-host Meghan McCain described Conway’s public feud with his wife as “sick.”

“This is a sick thing to do. They have four kids at home and they’re going to read this some day,” she declared. “The idea that me and my husband would be somehow feuding with each other over our work, I think it’s gross. I don’t know why America has to be subjected to their marital problems.”

