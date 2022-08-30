GOP Fundraiser Claims There’s ‘Universal’ Frustration in Party Over Trump, Except for Those ‘Too Stupid to Understand the Need to Be Frustrated’

A new report suggested near-universal frustration in the Republican Party ahead of the midterm elections, with many concerned too much focus is on the FBI’s raid of Mar-a-Lago and not enough on President Joe Biden and Democrats.

The Politico report, from Meredith McGraw, Andrew Desiderio, Nicholas Wu, and Kyle Cheney, quoted one unnamed GOP fundraiser who described the state of the party’s donors as “enormous frustration,” except for those in the party “too stupid” to understand that they should be frustrated.

“The question is, is there willingness to express that frustration,” the fundraiser said. “I don’t know the answer to that. But there is real frustration, and with the exception of people who are too stupid to understand the need to be frustrated, it is nearly universal.”

Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich recommended keeping attention on the elections ahead and letting Donald Trump defend himself against accusations he was keeping allegedly classified documents at his Florida property. The former president has denied any wrongdoing and considers the investigation yet another “witch hunt.”

“Republicans should focus on defeating Democrats, and every Democrat should have the word Biden in front of their name. The Republican focus should be to win the election in November. Trump will do a fine job defending himself. He’ll be fine,” Gingrich said.

Trump’s own defenses through Truth Social, however, have also caused concern, according to the report, especially more extreme posts like a recent statement in which the former president demanded to be installed as president, continuing to insist the 2020 presidential election was fraudulent.

“This is massive FRAUD & ELECTION INTERFERENCE at a level never seen before in our Country. REMEDY: Declare the rightful winner or, and this would be the minimal solution, declare the 2020 Election irreparably compromised and have a new Election, immediately!” Trump wrote.

