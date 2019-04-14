Jimmy Carter Says Trump Called Him to Talk China

President Donald Trump reportedly called former president Jimmy Carter to talk about China.

Emma Hurt, who works for NPR’s affiliate in Atlanta, reported on the call, which Carter talked about during his Sunday School class.

“In Sunday school this morning President Carter said he got a call from @realDonaldTrump last night, and they talked about China. Carter said Trump is rightly concerned that ‘China is getting ahead of us,'” Hurt wrote.

She continued on in a second tweet: “Carter said that’s true. He suggested maybe it’s because China hasn’t been spending money on war like the US. They haven’t been at war since we normalized diplomatic relations. He pointed out that of 242 years of existence, the #USA has been at peace for only 16 of them.”

Carter also said it was his first call from Trump and was in response to a letter that he wrote to the current president.

Carter, a Democrat who signed historic accords with China in 1979, has previously spoken out on repairing the US-China relationship and preventing a modern Cold War.

