The Senate Judiciary Committee will hold a vote on subpoenaing Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey after his social media website acted against the New York Post’s story regarding Hunter Biden.

The announcement comes after Twitter and Facebook endeavored on Wednesday to scrub links to the Post’s report on the son of Vice President Joe Biden, which has been denounced as censorship by critics. While the Biden report has raised eyebrows from many because of its sketchy sourcing, Dorsey has admitted already that Twitter did not optimally handle the situation.

As Republicans have called for social media executives to answer for this, Judiciary Committee member Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) announced on Thursday that a vote to subpoena Twitter and Dorsey will happen next week.

Blackburn’s judiciary committee colleague Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) reaffirmed the news when he spoke to reporters Thursday morning.

Watch above, via Fox News.

