Marjorie Taylor Greene Throws Matt Gaetz’s Congrats Back In His Face, Declares Herself ‘Leading MAGA Voice’ in Congress

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) was not too welcoming to Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) when the fellow Republican offered her a congratulations on her new committee assignments.

Greene found herself at odds with Republican lawmakers with whom she’s typically aligned like Gaetz and Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) during Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s (R-CA) fight to become House speaker. Gaetz led opposition efforts, causing McCarthy to go through fifteen ballots before he reached the needed majority threshold. Greene remained a close ally to McCarthy throughout the fight.

After Gaetz said “bravo” to Greene on her committee assignments, Greene declared herself the top MAGA Republican in Congress.

“Thanks to @SpeakerMcCarthy & Steering for voting me on the committees I requested on the submission form most of us filled out,” she tweeted to Gaetz. “Too bad we’re weeks behind after you spent a week only getting MTV from 5 to 1. As the leading MAGA voice in Congress, I look forward to committees.”

Gaetz attempted to offer another congratulations, but Greene couldn’t resist and blasted Gaetz’s negotiating efforts during the McCarthy drama as meaningless.

“All substantial negotiations happened in conference & 5 families meetings before the 15 ballots starting on Jan 3rd,” she wrote.

The rules package did not change at all from Jan 1st to Jan 6th, except MTV went from 5 to 1.

Literally anyone can read them online and see that.

All substantial negotiations happened in conference & 5 families meetings before the 15 ballots starting on Jan 3rd. — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) January 18, 2023

Greene has reportedly been feuding with Boebert too. A recent report from Daily Beast alleged the congresswoman confronted Boebert in a bathroom during the McCarthy votes and the exchange over their opposition became quite heated.

Greene is serving on the House Oversight Committee and Homeland Security Committee after being stripped of her previous positions in 2021.

