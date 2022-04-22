Mark Meadows Was Registered to Vote in 3 Different States at the Same Time

Former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and his wife were simultaneously registered to vote in three different states up until last week, according to records obtained by the Washington Post.

The overlap lasted about three weeks and may have lasted longer if questions had not been raised about his registration in North Carolina.

Last week, Meadows was removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls amid an investigation into his voter registration.

“The Macon County Board of Elections administratively removed the voter registration of Mark Meadows … on April 11, after documentation indicated he lived in Virginia and last voted in the 2021 election there,” North Carolina State Board of Elections spokesman Patrick Gannon said in a statement.

The state later removed his wife, Debbie Meadows, for the same reason — she had voted in Virginia’s election, according to the Washington Post.

The investigation follows a New Yorker report that found Meadows was registered to vote at a mobile home in North Caroline he never owned and apparently never visited.

The former owner of the mobile home told the New York she had rented the property to Debbie Meadows for two months at some point in recent years. She couldn’t remember exactly when, but knew Debbie Meadows had only spent a night or two there, and their kids visited as well, but not Meadows himself.

The home was put on the market in the summer of 2020 and purchased the following August by Ken Abele, who said he had heard the Meadows family stayed there at a point in fall 2020 for a Trump rally as nearby hotels were scarce.

Meadows reportedly voted via an absentee ballot in North Carolina in 2020.

The former North Carolina congressman previously owned a house in Sapphire, N.C., at which he had been registered to vote as of 2018. His mother also lived and voted from that property until September 2018, when she switched her registration to Georgia.

According to Washington Post’s Glenn Kessler, Meadows listed the property for sale the day after his mother switched her registration and it was eventually sold in March 2020 for $370,000.

That same month Meadows resigned from Congress to join the White House as former President Donald Trump‘s chief of staff.

While Meadows is no longer registered in North Carolina due to the elections board probe, he and his wife remain registered in both South Carolina and Virginia.

Overlapping voter registration is not uncommon when people move, and some people forget to change their registration when they move. Kessler noted that South Carolina and Virginia are members of the Electronic Registration Information Center, which shares voter information with member states.

“If Meadows had listed his Virginia voter registration while registering in South Carolina, the state would have notified Virginia,” Kessler wrote.

Unlike in the North Carolina instance, Meadows owned homes in both states at the time he registered to vote.

In July 2021, he and his wife purchased a waterfront estate in Sunset, S.C. for about $1.6 million. In March 2022, Meadows registered at that address, according to state records shared by the Post. Until this year, he also owned a home in Alexandria, VA, which he had purchased in 2017.

