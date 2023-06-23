McCarthy Voices His Support for MTG Bill That Would ‘Expunge’ Trump Impeachments: ‘Never Should Have Gone Through’

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy announced on Friday that he would support Marjorie Taylor Greene’s resolutions to expunge the two impeachments of former President Donald Trump.

MTG and Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) on Thursday unveiled their legislative strategy for erasing Trump’s impeachment record. The George Republican sponsored a bill targeting Trump’s first impeachment, while Stefanik will spearhead another resolution aimed at the second impeachment.

McCarthy announced his support for the resolutions to reporters on Capitol Hill, arguing that Trump’s behavior should not have resulted to that level of discipline from the House. The Speaker noted that both impeachments should be erased because the first one “was not based on true facts” and the second was “on the basis of no due process,” according to The Hill.

However, the Speaker clarified that although he supports the legislation, it would still go through the traditional committee process before making it to a vote on the House floor.

“I think it is appropriate, just as I thought before, that you should expunge it because it never should have gone through,” McCarthy said to reporters.

Under the speakership of Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), Trump was impeached for the first time in December 2019 for threatening to withhold military aid to Ukraine unless President Volodymyr Zelenskyy investigated Trump’s then-presidential rival, Joe Biden. The second impeachment occurred right after the January 6th, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol building for “incitement of an insurrection.”

Ten republicans in the House voted to supported the second impeachment of Trump, but following the 2022 Midterm Election, only two of those ten republican lawmakers remain in office. McCarthy initially denounced Trump for the January 6th Capitol Riot, stating on that the House floor that the Republican leader bore “responsibility” for the violence and damage.

Watch the clip above via MSNBC.

