Former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee, who ran as a Republican candidate for president in 2008 and 2016, called out Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) for using a secret Twitter account, during an appearance on Fox and Friends, Monday, where he compared Romney’s persona to former Democratic congressman Anthony Weiner’s “Carlos Danger” pseudonym, which was used for sexting with underage girls.

“First of all, Mitt Romney bounces back and forth more than a tennis ball at a Venus Williams match,” Huckabee declared. “But the latest thing is this incredible revelation that he is, in fact, Pierre Delecto. He’s got a secret Twitter account. I find this just really stunning. The man is 72 years old. Having fake Twitter accounts on social media, that’s the work of kids, cowards, couch potatoes, and perverts like Carlos Danger.”

“What on Earth does a United States senator do calling himself Pierre Delecto. If he’s got something to say, man up and say it, and let us all realize this guy is not a team player,” Huckabee continued. “He is still bitter because Donald Trump got elected and he didn’t. He needs to get over it. He needs to realize that the choice in this country is the choice between socialism and the very capitalism that he so celebrated, and it made him so incredibly uber-wealthy. And he needs to start embracing that’s the binary choice we face in this nation between Donald Trump and whoever is on that stage for the Democrats.”

Romney’s secret account, which was used by the senator to mock colleagues and snoop on journalists talking about him, was discovered on Sunday.

