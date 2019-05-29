Pelosi Neither Deterred Nor Spurred By Mueller Statement: ‘Congress Will Continue to Investigate’

Speaker Nancy Pelosi issued a statement on Wednesday in response to retiring Special Counsel Robert Mueller‘s big news press conference earlier in the day during which he offered a number of characterizations of the final report which might impact a House decision to bring impeachment proceedings against President Trump.

In that statement, Rep. Pelosi essentially maintained her current position, rather than altering course based on Mueller’s remarks, as some expected.

Pelosi’s statement reads in part:

The Special Counsel’s report revealed that the President’s campaign welcomed Russian interference in the election, and laid out eleven instances of the President’s obstruction of the investigation. The Congress holds sacred its constitutional responsibility to investigate and hold the President accountable for his abuse of power. The Congress will continue to investigate and legislate to protect our elections and secure our democracy. The American people must have the truth.

CNN’s Phil Mattingly pointed out that Pelosi did not “weigh in on” the renewed push among some Democrats, including Sens. Cory Booker and Kamala Harris, to start impeachment immediately. Not to mention Republican Justin Amash.

“It’s worth noting, the House Judiciary Committee, Speaker Pelosi has tasked several committee chairs with multiple investigations across several fronts,” said Mattingly on CNN. “It has been Speaker Pelosi’s preferred route to let those investigations play out, and then let them lead them to whether or not they would decide to pursue impeachment.

“There has been no at least public change in that, despite Special Counsel Mueller’s statement,” he summarized.

Watch above via CNN.

