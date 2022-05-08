Pelosi Slams SCOTUS’ ‘Anti-Precedent and Anti-Privacy’ Abortion Draft: ‘The Court Has Slapped Women in the Face’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) slammed the Supreme Court’s majority draft opinion on Roe v. Wade, telling CBS’ Face the Nation on Sunday “the court has slapped women in the face.”

Host Margaret Brennan asked why pro-abortion rights Democrats were “outmaneuvered,” to which Pelosi replied she has “no idea.”

“We have been fighting against the Republicans in the Congress constantly, because the fact is they’re not just anti-woman’s right to choose in terms of terminating a pregnancy, but in terms of access to contraception and family planning and the rest — both domestically and globally,” Pelosi said.

She argued that there had been bipartisan support for abortion rights but “the politics have changed.”

“And that’s what happened with the court,” Pelosi added. “The science hasn’t changed but the court changed.”

Brennan noted that although the House passed the Women’s Health Protection Act, which includes protections for abortion access, “the votes aren’t there in the Senate.”

“You’ll have to talk to the Senate about the Senate,” Pelosi replied before suggesting that if Democrats win more Senate seats in the midterms then they “could sweep back the filibuster rule for this purpose and then women would have a right to choose.”

She went on to call the court’s move “disrespectful of women.”

“Here we are on Mother’s Day, a week where the court has slapped women in the face in terms of disrespect for their judgments about the size and timing of their families,” Pelosi said.

The House Speaker criticized the decision as “anti-precedent and anti-privacy,” and said it will have “serious ramifications.”

“I don’t think there’s a good outcome, but there’s a better outcome as far as this is concerned,” she continued. “And again, let’s just be prayerful about this. This is about respect for privacy. What’s next?…Marriage equality? What’s next, contraception?”

Watch above, via CBS

