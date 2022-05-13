Fox News’ Peter Doocy Hails Psaki’s Tenure as Press Secretary, Posts Photo of Pair: ‘Very Effective at Defending the President’

Jen Psaki bid her farewells during her final White House press briefing on Friday, tearing up during the goodbye and getting best wishes from multiple reporters — plus some interruptions — and even Fox News reporter Peter Doocy took some time to wish her luck, noting it was the “end of an era.”

“End of an era in the Brady briefing room! Good luck, @jrpsaki,” he tweeted along with a picture of the two smiling. They’ve had plenty of verbal clashes during her time as press secretary, but Doocy tweeted for the first time in a year to say goodbye. The tweet was also an insight into just how tall the Fox News reporter is as he towers over Psaki.

End of an era in the Brady briefing room! Good luck, @jrpsaki pic.twitter.com/xr8bzLaA65 — Peter Doocy (@pdoocy) May 13, 2022

Doocy and Psaki’s verbal exchanges had led to numerous headlines and social media chatter, but the two have maintained that they have a good professional relationship. Psaki said as much to Mediaite’s Tommy Christopher in an interview last year and she reiterated the point recently, saying this week she will miss Doocy as she moves on from the White House.

Doocy was equally complimentary of Psaki on Friday. In a Fox & Friends interview, he said the press secretary has made him a “better reporter” after watching a montage of tense moments between the two.

After Psaki’s final press briefing, Doocy joined America Reports and again praised Psaki, saying she is “very effective” at defending President Joe Biden’s administration.

“By all accounts, she was very effective at defending the president and explaining this president, so we hope we got a lot more of that in the Karine Jean-Pierre era that starts on Monday,” he said.

