Trump Posts IMPOSSIBLY Insane Fake Audio of Hitler, Soros, and Himself Crashing DeSantis Campaign Announcement

Former President Donald Trump posted a bizarre fake audio call between Twitter owner Elon Musk, Republican primary rival Ron DeSantis, billionaire George Soros, Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler, World Economic Forum (WEF) chairman Klaus Schwab, former Vice President Dick Cheney, and the Devil on Wednesday.

Trump posted the fake Twitter Spaces parody video on Truth Social following DeSantis’ 2024 presidential campaign launch disaster on Twitter.

In the video, Soros, Musk, DeSantis, Schwab, Hitler, and the Devil can be heard squabbling with each other over who gets to speak:

As Musk is about to end the call, Trump abruptly enters and says, “Hold you horses, Elon. The real president is going to say a few words.”

“The Devil, I’m going to kick your ass very soon,” the fake Trump declares. “Hitler, you’re already dead. Dick Cheney sounds like he’ll be joining Hitler very soon. Klaus Schwab and George Soros, I’m putting both your asses in jail.”

“And Ron DeSanctimonious can kiss my big, beautiful 2024 presidential ass. Trump 2024, baby! Let’s go,” he concludes.

The bizarre video of the fake Trump was posted by the real Trump on Truth Social, Wednesday before other social media users reposted it on Twitter, where it went viral.

DeSantis’ Wednesday Twitter Spaces event with Musk was ridiculed by Trump, President Joe Biden, and Fox News after technical difficulties prevented many people from listening in. The fiasco also resulted in the hashtag #DeSaster becoming one of Twitter’s top trending topics.

