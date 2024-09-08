‘Profoundly Sick Society’: Pundits, Dems Lament NYT/Sienna Poll With Trump Ahead as ‘Alarming, Depressing’ Or Just Plain ‘Fake’

Former President Donald Trump surged ahead of Vice President Kamala Harris nationally in a poll released on Sunday and the survey’s findings did not go over well with some of his most vocal opponents.

A New York Times/Sienna College poll conducted from Sept. 3 to Sept. 6 that surveyed 1,695 registered voters found Trump ahead of Harris nationally 48 percent to 47 percent. Additionally, the poll found the two candidates were statistically tied in the seven battleground states – Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

The first major poll conducted and released since Harris accepted her party’s nomination and as she officially began to campaign saw her slip. A previous Times/Sienna poll found Harris on top 49-46.

Highest-rated pollster in the country and a large sample size, too. Fortunately for Harris she has the debate this week and none of this will matter if she has a good night.https://t.co/X77LYVdtVq — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) September 8, 2024

Kamala Harris no longer even has a national lead in the latest NYT/Siena poll. https://t.co/f5qQnqCgmV — Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) September 8, 2024

A new national NYT/Siena poll finds Trump leading Harris 48% to 47% — the first time Trump’s led nationally in any major non-partisan national poll in ~3 weeks. We’ll wait for more data to see if this is a blip or the start of a reversion, but NYT/Siena is an excellent pollster. pic.twitter.com/8VQK8RYCjB — Adam Carlson (@admcrlsn) September 8, 2024

Nate Cohn with the Times questioned whether Harris had “stalled” after what he called a “euphoric August” in which her new candidacy grabbed all the attention away from Trump. In July, the former president was grazed in the ear by a would-be assassin’s bullet. He also appeared comfortably ahead of President Joe Biden in numerous polls before the 81-year-old dropped his reelection bid.

Cohn assessed Sunday’s survey could be an outlier, and a former aide to Harris, Mike Nellis, dismissed the implications of the result, saying the election right now is “a coin flip.”

One more thing—serious people on this website should stop pretending either Trump or Harris is winning this election. It's close. It's a coin flip and it'll come down to a handful of voters in a few states. That's what all the polling suggests and it's what all the polling will… — Mike Nellis (@MikeNellis) September 8, 2024

But such caveats did not assuage concerns among some that Harris is in trouble, and that Trump’s continuing support in any amount is enough to give them the ick.

Distressing—depressing—alarming. After everything—after January 6th, after clear evidence a second term would be far more authoritarian than the first, after the ever-increasing radicalization of MAGA world—Trump now has more support than he had in 2016 or 2020. — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) September 8, 2024

Whether he ultimately gets 48 or 45 percent of the vote, Trump having this level of support is evidence of a profoundly sick society https://t.co/ottWqE7m91 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 8, 2024

Gut-check for a journalist aspiring to intellectual honesty: From inside the arena the DNC seemed fuckin awesome, hit the right themes, people were pumped, the big speeches were all good. And yet Harris has lost ground—not much, but some—ever since. Why? https://t.co/w7GIX1bEaJ — Armin Rosen (@ArminRosen) September 8, 2024

sisters/brothers, another data moment: don't sweat the new NY Times poll. it isn't accurate. first the average of the 7 or 8 credible polls in last few weeks show Harris with 3 point lead. 2nd, the NY Times poll is 4 or 5 points more GOP than every other credible poll. — Matthew Dowd (@matthewjdowd) September 8, 2024

Why in the world would you cite what you know to be broken, garbage polling as establishing any kind of fact, about Trump’s support or otherwise. Individual polling results – especially this cycle – are at best pretty dodgy data points,

***not evidence proving facts*** — John Oleske (@JohnOleske) September 8, 2024

Kamala Harris needs to fix this problem. She's refused to do interviews, town halls, and press conferences to establish her identity. And refused to release a campaign platform — instead, just abandoning all her 2019 ideas. pic.twitter.com/xHHSVSSyYa — Anthony LaMesa (@ajlamesa) September 8, 2024

There have been 12 non-partisan polls published with interviews done since Aug 28th other than the new NYT poll. In these 12 polls Harris has a 3 pt lead on average, and none show the shift towards Trump the NYT finds. The NYT tells us we should ignore all those polls. pic.twitter.com/hAkfjShWk3 — Simon Rosenberg (@SimonWDC) September 8, 2024

POLLS ARE BULLSHIT! You know what matters? VOTING All these fake polls people are sharing DO NOT match the internal polling. People share these type of polls for ratings & to try & appear legitimate Why do you think that orange scab is screaming into the void about people… — WTFGOP (@DogginTrump) September 8, 2024

Cohn told the Times‘ readers Sunday, “There’s no way to know whether the Times/Siena poll is too favorable for Mr. Trump. We never know whether the polls are “right” until the votes are counted. But the poll nonetheless finds that he has significant advantages in this election — and they might just be enough to put him over the top.