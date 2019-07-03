Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg praised Donald Trump-nominated Justice Brett Kavanaugh for hiring an all-female clerk staff.

“There is a very important first on the Supreme Court this term. It’s thanks to our new justice, Justice Kavanaugh, whose entire staff are all women and all of his law clerks are women,” Ginsberg said during an event at Georgetown Law School earlier this week.

Georgetown Law professor Dori Bernstein asked Ginsberg about the movement toward gender equality.

“Over the last 50 years, the federal courts have been instrumental in accelerating our progress, thanks in no small part to your efforts. But looking ahead the next 50 years, what do you see is the work to be done?” Bernstein queried.

Ginsberg responded by saying while there has been a lot of progress there is still more to do.

“I go back to what you said about impressive numbers but not enough. That is right,” Ginsberg said.

Ginsberg is only the second woman in history to sit on the Supreme Court following her nomination by President Bill Clinton in 1993.

Watch above, via C-SPAN.

