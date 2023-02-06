Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) reacted to a New York Times article about Vice President Kamala Harris and whether Democratic Party insiders think she’s up to the task of leading the country.

President Joe Biden, who is 80 has strongly indicated he will run for reelection. If he were to run and win the presidency again, he would be 86 at the end of his second term. Naturally, some Democrats are concerned about the president’s health and the person who would replace him if he were unable to continue serving.

On Monday, the Times reported:

“That will be in my opinion one of the most hard-hitting arguments against Biden,” said John Morgan, a prominent fund-raiser for Democrats, including Mr. Biden, and a former Florida finance chairman for President Bill Clinton. “It doesn’t take a genius to say, ‘Look, with his age, we have to really think about this.’” So far, he said, she has not distinguished herself. “I can’t think of one thing she’s done except stay out of the way and stand beside him at certain ceremonies,” he said.

The piece also quotes anonymous Democratic operatives who are similarly uncertain.

Appearing on Monday’s Jesse Watters Primetime, Cruz predicted Biden won’t run and speculated that reports such as the one in the Times are coming from “ambitious” Democrats.

“Listen, when Democrats want to kill each other, they have the New York Times on speed dial number one,” the senator said. “And what this article is, is every ambitious Democrat, they’re looking at Joe Biden – and I’m here to tell you Joe Biden’s not gonna run in ’24. I do not believe he will be the Democrat nominee in ’24.”

He then guessed who was behind the unflattering coverage of the vice president.

“I think all the ambitious Democrats are measuring the drapes,” Cruz continued. “And I think you’re looking at people like Pete Buttigieg and Elizabeth Warren and Gavin Newsom, who all see Kamala Harris in their way.”

He concluded, “And so these knives are coming from every direction.”

“Big prediction by the senator,” host Jesse Watters responded.

The Times article is hardly the first piece in which Democratic insiders question the vice president’s leadership abilities.

