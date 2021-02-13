Ted Cruz Says Democrats Only Asked for Witness Subpoena Because ‘Leftist Twitter Got Really Upset Last Night’

Just before the Senate decided to scuttle the House impeachment managers’ request to have time to subpoena witnesses and solicit additional testimony on the fifth day of the trial, Senator Ted Cruz was interviewed about the prospect and chalked the request up to Twitter peer pressure.

“It’s kind of a bizarre morning, because it is chaos that has played out,” said Ted Cruz, aptly describing every morning for the last four days… and years.

“We were coming into this morning and the Democratic Senators had agreed witnesses were not needed. Everyone expected that we have closing arguments and a vote today. And then at the last minute they House managers changed their mind,” said Cruz. “I think what happened is leftist Twitter got really upset last night that they weren’t calling witnesses and I think the House–This is a political theater and I think the House managers were feeling heat on their left flank and so they decided they surprised Schumer and the Democrats by saying they wanted witnesses.”

Eventually the Senate did not go with the request by the House impeachment managers, opting instead to have Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler‘s testimony read into the record.

Whether Twitter rage contributed to the request for the blockbuster witness testimony or not, it’s certain that Twitter will not react kindly to what is sure to be seen as a fold by Senate Democrats and Sen. Chuck Schumer in particular.

