President Donald Trump went for an unusual three-peat as he shared the exact same Truth Social post — calling for Iran’s military to shout, “I surrender, I surrender” — for the third time, just days apart.

The latest post landed on Monday night amid a slew of new Truth Social posts and political endorsements.

It also comes after yet another snag in procuring a U.S.-Iran deal amid the ongoing war. Earlier on Monday, Iranian state media claimed Iran suspended negotiations with the United States as a result of Israel’s actions in Lebanon, following rocket fire from Hezbollah into Israel.

Trump’s repeat post reads:

If Iran surrenders, admits their Navy is gone and resting at the bottom of the sea, and their Air Force is no longer with us, and if their entire Military walks out of Tehran, weapons dropped and hands held high, each shouting ‘I surrender, I surrender’ while wildly waving the representative White Flag, and if their entire remaining Leadership signs all necessary ‘Documents of Surrender,’ and admit their defeat to the great power and force of the magnificent U.S.A., The Failing New York Times, The China Street Journal (WSJ!), Corrupt and now Irrelevant CNN, and all other members of the Fake News Media, will headline that Iran had a Masterful and Brilliant Victory over The United States of America, it wasn’t even close. The Dumacrats and Media have totally lost their way. They have gone absolutely CRAZY!!!

The first time Trump shared this same post was on May 18, also a Monday, to kick off the week.

Next, he shared the same post on Tuesday, May 26, upon his return from a three-hour, six-month physical at Walter Reed, after which Trump also posted, “everything checked out PERFECTLY.”

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