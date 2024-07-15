Trump Tells Fox News’ Bret Baier He’s ‘Thrilled’ About Dismissal of Case — And Will Announce VP Pick Today

Fox News’ Bret Baier spoke to former President Donald Trump on the phone Monday morning after the news broke about the dismissal of the classified documents case against him, and reported that he was “thrilled” and planning to announce his vice presidential pick later that day.

The stunning news that Judge Aileen Cannon had dismissed the classified documents case — widely viewed as the strongest of the criminal prosecutions against the ex-president — stunned many Monday morning. Cannon based her ruling on finding that the appointment of Special Counsel Jack Smith had violated the Appointments Clause of the U.S. Constitution. The opinion was a departure from rulings by other federal judges, and all but certain to be appealed by the special counsel’s office, but Trump’s team was celebrating on Monday.

Baier spoke to Trump on the phone and reported on his conversation during America’s Newsroom.

“We just got off the phone with the former president,” said Baier, “and he said this: ‘I am thrilled that a judge had the courage and wisdom to do this. This has big, big implications, not just for this case but for other cases. The special counsel worked with everyone try to take me down. This is a big, big deal. It only makes this convention more positive. This will be an amazing week.'”

“He said again and again that this was a big, big decision,” Baier continued. “He pointed to Justice Thomas and the questioning in the Supreme Court on this very issue about the special counsel, but seemed to indicate that he thought that this would have implications for other cases.”

Baier then announced more news, that Trump “did confirm that he will make a VP choice today and he said ‘Bret, there are other surprises to come.’ So I don’t know what that means.”

“So if he will make his choice today, will we hear it today? Did he answer that?” asked Bill Hemmer.

“Yes, we’re gonna get a VP today,” Baier confirmed.

Trump’s rumored vice presidential shortlist includes Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH), North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, and Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL).

