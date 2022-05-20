‘Typhoid Mary of Disinformation’: Glenn Greenwald Releases ‘Mini-Documentary’ Taking Sharp Hits at MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace

Glenn Greenwald did not appear to hold much back when targeting MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace this week. The journalist wrote a scathing blog post on Substack in which Greenwald accused Wallace of having “perfected the art of sociopathic lying.”

Greenwald has also released a “mini-documentary” to his subscribers, saying it highlights years of inconsistencies and false reporting by Wallace. The documentary, titled The Typhoid Mary of Disinformation, was put together by Matt Orfalea. A trailer is available, teasing some of the content.

Some instances highlighted in the two-minute trailer include Wallace accusing former President Donald Trump of wanting to “exterminate Latinos,” something Politifact rates as false, as well as her saying the much-disputed Steele Dossier is “not fake,” and her chalking up stories about Hunter Biden’s laptop to nothing more than a “Russian disinformation operation.” The content of the laptop was later confirmed by the New York Times.

From her days as a professional liar for the Bush/Cheney WH and campaign, now as a beloved-by-liberals MSNBC host, @NicolleDWallace has for two decades been the Typhoid Mary of Disinformation. Nobody spreads it more. Our mini-documentary will be up today. The trailer, by @0rf: pic.twitter.com/gtj0wBeSHu — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) May 19, 2022

In his post, Greenwald especially targeted Wallace’s time with the George W. Bush administration.

“Few Bush-era propagandists have thrived more, made more money, and developed a more devoted and swooning liberal fan base than the official Communications Director of the Bush/[Dick] Cheney White House and 2004 Bush/Cheney-reelection campaign, Nicolle Wallace,” Greenwald wrote.

He later noted her time with Republican administrations and the media, with her current gig at MSNBC and previous ones at shows like The View, have both been marked by disinformation.

“In a swamp of professional liars and sleaze merchants, Nicolle Wallace has distinguished herself easily as one of the most seamless and casual liars in the world of Washington politics and media,” Greenwald wrote.

Wallace has addressed at least some of the issues raised by Greenwald in the past, saying in 2019 she “misspoke” when accusing Trump of wanting to “exterminate Latinos,” claiming the mistake was “unintentional,” but also blasting the former president’s “constant assault on people of color.”

I misspoke about Trump calling for an extermination of Latinos. My mistake was unintentional and I’m sorry. Trump’s constant assault on people of color and his use of the word “invasion” to describe the flow of immigrants is intentional and constant. — Nicolle Wallace (@NicolleDWallace) August 7, 2019

Watch the clip above via Glenn Greenwald on Twitter.

Editor’s note: This post has been updated to reflect Wallace’s response to the “exterminate Latinos” comment highlighted by Greenwald.

