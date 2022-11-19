WATCH: Fox’s Dana Perino Has Snappy Comeback to Jen Psaki Crack About Trump’s Age

Former White House Press Secretary and current MSNBC host-in-waiting Jen Psaki drew strong reactions to her comparison of President Joe Biden’s age with that of former President Donald Trump on the eve of Trump’s campaign launch — including from Fox host Dana Perino.

“Just throwing out there. For everyone who is arguing the reason @POTUS shouldn’t run again is because of his age…you know Donald Trump is 76 right?” Psaki tweeted the day before Trump’s campaign launch.

On Fox News this week, Perino took on Psaki’s tweet hours before Trump’s announcement with a very brief argument:

There’s also a potential announcement tonight from President Trump. We have here a tweet from Jen Psaki regarding Biden versus Trump. And she said, “Just throwing out there for everyone who was arguing the reason POTUS shouldn’t run again is because of his age. You know, Trump is 76 right?” Um. I don’t know if — Everybody ages at a different rate. So that, we can maybe set that aside.

By “Everybody ages at a different rate,” Perino obviously meant that age affects individuals differently, not that Trump and Biden literally occupy different temporal planes.

Psaki’s tweet racked up tens of thousands of likes and retweets, and drew a variety of reactions from political and media figures, as well as other Blue Check users.

One Fox Newser tweeted “(Narrator: it’s not his age, that’s just the acceptable way to put it.)”

(Narrator: it’s not his age, that’s just the acceptable way to put it.) https://t.co/8Jpeqo7wq8 — Joey Jones (@Johnny_Joey) November 15, 2022

Matt Schlapp joked “Actually he may be 47,” a reference to the fact that if Trump were to beat Biden for the first time, that would be the 47th presidency in U.S. history.

Actually he may be 47 https://t.co/31esQX44rn — Matt Schlapp (@mschlapp) November 14, 2022

But others were less kind to Trump, and/or to both men.

Well, yeah, but look at the way he keeps himself up. https://t.co/rRBquGeaUW — Mike Lupica (@MikeLupica) November 14, 2022

Trump is also medically obese. And what about Chuck Grassley? Mitch McConnell? The list is long….. https://t.co/Mb97uPXcAm — Carole Radziwill 🐀 (@CaroleRadziwill) November 14, 2022

Facts!!! Can we please stop voting for old white men in this country? It’s getting really old. Literally and figuratively. https://t.co/nQngFx6UpD — Dante (@Dantethecomic) November 14, 2022

Many of the people I see cite age against Biden are actually Democrats, who presumably don't want to see Trump run again either https://t.co/uRGMKu2tgf — Dylan Housman (@Dylan_Housman) November 14, 2022

Trump’s announcement was considered by many in his own party to be an underwhelming, boring speech. But he retains strong support from certain quarters of the media and the electorate.

Watch above via Fox News.

