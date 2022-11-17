WATCH: Dan Abrams Can’t Contain Laughter at Fox News Hosts ‘Groveling’ To Trump During Launch Speech

Mediaite founder and NewsNation host Dan Abrams couldn’t help laughing at a montage of Fox News hosts interrupting former President Donald Trump’s campaign launch to “grovel” for Trump.

On Tuesday night at Mar-a-Lago, Trump made what many in his own party considered an underwhelming, boring speech in which he announced his 2024 candidacy for president.

On Wednesday night’s edition of NewsNation’s Dan Abrams Live, the host prefaced a segment with Mediaite founding editor Colby Hall by taking on the media’s coverage of Trump’s launch. He hit the predictability of CNN’s and MSNBC’s treatment of the speech, and the brutality of some Rupert Murdoch properties.

But Abrams couldn’t suppress a laugh after playing clips of Fox hosts who cut away from the speech “to grovel and highlight just how great Donald Trump really is”:

Even on Fox News, the crown jewel of the Murdoch media empire, many conservative pundits have suddenly started throwing Trump under the bus. LAURA INGRAHAM: If the voters conclude that you’re putting your own ego or your own grudges ahead of what’s good for the country, they’re going to look elsewhere. JASON CHAFFETZ: I don’t think Republicans want to hear infighting between Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis. And right now, Donald Trump keeps taking shots at Ron DeSantis. That is not going to play well. KENNEDY: If people are making the choice right now between Ron DeSantis and the former president. They’re going with the Florida governor. Please, Mr. President, don’t run again. DAN ABRAMS: But pockets of Fox News primetime appear to still be serving as the unofficial boosters for the former president. Last night on Sean Hannity’s show, they cut away from his speech only to grovel and highlight just how great Donald Trump really is. PETE HEGSETH: This looks like Trump in as good a form as you’ve ever seen him. MIKE HUCKABEE: The construct of the speech is pitch perfect. If he keeps on like this tonight, he is unbeatable in 2024. PETE HEGSETH: There’s only one original who got to the White House and fought. MIKE HUCKABEE: I agree with Pete. He stays and keeps it between the ditches and this focus. He’s unbeatable. DAN ABRAMS: (Laughs) Now, it’s notable that CNN took Trump’s speech and they also cut away. But predictably, it was to criticize him. And true to form, MSNBC ignored the speech entirely. But even today, there’s far less coverage the day after than one would expect, with the former president announcing he is seeking the presidency again, particularly someone who had been a lightning rod like Trump. And that may be the ultimate concern for the Trump campaign. Just seems that a lot less people care.

Watch above via NewsNation’s Dan Abrams Live.

