White House Favorably RTs Matt Gaetz – ‘The Worst Person You Know Just Made a Great Point’

President Joe Biden’s official White House Twitter account favorably retweeted a quote from Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) blaming House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) for the impending government shutdown on Wednesday.

Gaetz, who has been the most vocal critic of McCarthy in recent weeks, told reporters, “We will have a government shutdown and it is absolutely Speaker McCarthy’s fault.”

He continued, “We cannot blame Joe Biden for not having moved our individual spending bills. We cannot blame House Democrats. We can’t even blame Chuck Schumer in the Senate.”

The White House soon picked up on the comment and retweeted it along with a meme reading, “Heartbreaking: The Worst Person You Know Just Made A Great Point.”

During an appearance on Fox News’ Hannity on Tuesday, Gaetz said:

I can assure you that Speaker McCarthy deserves all the criticism and more because it’s his fault that we haven’t considered individual appropriations bills up to this point, and that’s actually not a bug of the system, it’s a feature, because they want to jam us at the end of the government running out of money and then under that time pressure, and the fear of a shutdown, centralize power so that the lobbyists and the special interests who own Kevin McCarthy, who give him all the money, get to make the decisions.

In other comments over the past few weeks, Gaetz called McCarthy “unhinged,” “a misogynist,” and “pathetic.”

