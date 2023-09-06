‘You Saw Him Fall Asleep!’ Chris Christie Says 73% Of Americans Are Right, Biden Is ‘Just Too Old’ To Be President

Republican presidential candidate Chris Christie said the two-thirds of Americans who say 80-year-old President Joe Biden is “too old” to run again are “really smart” because he is, and you “see it every day.”

“You saw him fall asleep sitting across from the Israeli president with an entire scrum of reporters in the Oval Office,” he said.

Christie was on Mornings With Maria on Fox Business Wednesday and talked to guest host Cheryl Casone about a new Wall Street Journal poll that showed 73% of Americans feel Biden is too old to run for and serve as president in 2024.

The New York Post summarized the Wall Street Journal poll’s findings, writing that, “Even two-thirds of Democrats say President Biden is too old for a second term.”

Biden, who would be 81 during the general election and 82 at the start of a second term, scored worse than 77-year-old Donald Trump, who would be 78 when inaugurated if he were to win in 2024 – but it was still nearly half of Americans who said Trump is also too old.

Christie agreed that both are too old.

“That means 73% of the people are really smart, because he is too old,” he said of Biden. “That’s the bottom line. He’s just too old.”

Christie told Casone that you “see it every day in him.”

“You see the way he walks. You see the way he hails himself at press conferences. You saw him fall asleep sitting across from the Israeli president with an entire scrum of reporters in the Oval Office, videoing it and taking pictures,” he said. “The fact is, no one beats Father Time.”

Christie summarized the pair of contenders, saying, “We don’t need two candidates who’re going to be 160 years old, um, running next November.”

Recently, the press and members of both parties have also raised questions regarding the age and fitness for office of Republican leader Sen. Mitch McConnell, after more than one incident during which he appeared to “freeze” for an extended period of time in front of reporters.

The press has called claims Biden nodded off during the presser with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett in 2021 “debunked” because the clips shared by right-wing Twitter users did not also include the parts of the presser where Biden was awake.

CASONE: There’s this new Wall Street Journal poll. 73% of voters say that President Biden is too old to run. CHRISTIE: Yeah. CASONE: Your response? CHRISTIE: That means 73% of the people are really smart, because he is too old. That’s the bottom line. He’s just too old. And you see it every day in him. You see the way he walks. You see the way he hails himself at press conferences. You saw him fall asleep sitting across from the Israeli president with an entire scrum of reporters in the Oval Office, videoing it and taking pictures. The fact is, no one beats Father Time. And we have two leading contenders in each party who are both too old. 78 is too old, too, for Donald Trump. We don’t need two candidates who’re going to be 160 years old, um, running next November. And by the way, in that same poll, I think it was 70% of the people said they didn’t want the match-up to be Trump. Biden. CASONE: Yeah, that is true.

Watch the clip above, via Fox Business.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com