Fox’s Bret Baier Has Highest Ratings For Month of April, CNN Sees Massive Surge in Viewership During Coronavirus Pandemic

The cable news ratings for the month are in and they show unprecedented viewership milestones for Fox News and CNN during the coronavirus pandemic.

The data from the Nielsen Media Research reveals Fox News had its biggest prime time audience in network history, plus its highest-rated demo in total day since their November 2016 election coverage.

CNN, meanwhile, enjoyed its most-watched month in the demo since Hurricane Katrina 15 years ago.

In their total day stats, Fox News drew 2.24 million viewers and 448,000 in the advertiser-coveted 25-54 age demographic. This is a 66 percent increase from their total day numbers in April 2019, and their 25-54 numbers have seen an even bigger jump of 84 percent from April last year.

CNN averaged 1.36 million total day viewers by comparison in April, though that is a considerable surge for the network — a whopping 150 percent increase from the same month in 2019. CNN also saw a similar increase with their viewers in the 25-54 demo, which averaged 395,000 — up by 180 percent. MSNBC, in the meantime, had 1,284,000 total day viewers (up 40 percent from 2019), and 216,000 in the demo (up 54 percent).

Turning to prime time, Fox had 3.68 million viewers (up 54 percent), and 671,000 viewers in the demo (up 72 percent). CNN also had massive gains there, with star anchor Chris Cuomo leading the network to 1.95 million total viewers (up 154 percent) and 580,000 in the demo (up 193 percent). MSNBC had more total viewers than CNN in prime time, but less growth, since their 2.04 million viewers was only a 23 percent increase from last year. They placed third in the demo, with 336,000 (a 32 percent increase).

One big winner of this month: Fox News anchor Bret Baier, who had the number one cable news program for the first time ever, averaging 5.3 million viewers and 1.1 million in the demo. As we’ve noted in this space before, Baier can thank President Donald Trump for this staggering surge in the ratings for Special Report: the White House’s coronavirus task force briefings were mostly held in the 6 p.m. hour, drawing millions of eyeballs to Fox’s coverage.

The numbers put Baier above broadcast viewership heavyweights like NBC’s Today Show, CBS News’ Face the Nation, and ABC programs like Shark Tank and Good Morning America. Even without Baier though, Fox News still rules the roost: The Five ranked second for the month with 4.7 million viewers and 879,000 in the demo, Tucker Carlson took third, Sean Hannity came in fourth, and Martha MacCallum placed fifth.

Meanwhile, CNN’s Chris Cuomo not only delivered the news this month — he dominated headlines too, thanks to his very public battle with the coronavirus. His nightly updates, and riveting — if controversial — interviews with his brother, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, propelled Cuomo Prime Time to the top of the pack this month.

Cuomo has consistently been CNN’s top ratings draw since it’s launch a few years ago. But this month, as networks have seen ratings surges given the focus on the one story driving the news cycle, Cuomo Prime Time has seen huge ratings growth. When the CNN anchor announced his diagnosis on air, Cuomo Prime Time drew a substantial 2.89 million viewers and whopping 938,000 in the demo. While the show’s regular viewership remains steady, it slipped down to 2.25 million on average for the month with 673,000 viewers in the demo. That’s big for CNN, but doesn’t mean his show is topping the ratings heavy-hitters in Fox News prime time. Altogether his show ranked at number 16 for the month.

Aside from Cuomo, CNN’s other hours saw a surge as well. CNN consistently drew the most viewers in the demo during the daytime, enjoying its most-watched month in that age group since Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

