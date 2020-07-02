Fox News’ Hannity scored the best ratings in all of television on Wednesday with his long interview with the father of a 19-year-old victim killed in Seattle’s CHOP zone. And his dominant performance helped drive Fox News to strong wins in total day and primetime dayparts in both total viewers and those in the coveted 25 –54 age demographic.

According to Nielsen Media Research, Hannity posted the best overall ratings in both cable news and broadcast, with 4.33 million total viewers, thanks to the host’s emotional interview on Wednesday night with Horace Lorenzo Anderson. Fox’s 9:00 p.m. show came in second, however, in A25 –54 viewers with 747,000, just behind the 768,000 viewers of its 8:00 p.m. Fox lead-in, Tucker Carlson Tonight (4.12 million total viewers). Fox’s other primetime show, The Ingraham Angle, competed the network’s primetime trifecta, coming in third in total and viewers in the demo with 3.41 million and 627,000, respectively.

Those numbers helped Fox average a massive 3.95 million in total viewers across all of primetime and an impressive 714,000 in the demo. CNN came in a distant second in A25 – 54 viewers with 450,000, while MSNBC trailed with 388,000. In total viewers, MSNBC was the primetime runner-up with 2.68 million and CNN came in third with 1.78 million.

