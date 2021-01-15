MSNBC’s Maddow Most-Watched Thursday, CNN’s Cooper Ranks Highest In Demo

CNN’s ratings winning streak continued Thursday, maintaining its dominance in the coveted demographic of viewers age 25-54, and beating both MSNBC and Fox in total viewers during total day and prime time hours. Fox, with the fewest total and demo viewers Thursday, continues to struggle in the ratings following the 2020 presidential election.

In prime time, CNN averaged 3.68 million total viewers, and 1.01 million in the demo – nearly as many demo viewers as MSNBC and Fox combined. MSNBC wasn’t too far behind in total prime time viewers, with 3.54 million, and 660,000 in the demo. Fox averaged 2.83 million total viewers and 480,000 in the demo.

In total day viewers, CNN topped MSNBC in total viewers, with 2.45 million, but again had almost as many demo viewers as the other two networks combined, with 660,000. MSNBC averaged 2.35 million total viewers, and 408,000 in the demo. Fox had an average 1.61 million total day viewers, with 284,000 in the demo.

The Rachel Maddow Show was the most-watched show in cable news for the fifth day in a row, with 4.32 million total viewers and 868,000 in the demo. Anderson Cooper 360 was the second most-watched show overall, with 4.02 million viewers, and had the most viewers in the demo, 1.08 million. CNN also had the third most-watched show of the day, with Cuomo Prime Time getting 3.86 million total viewers and 1.03 million in the demo.

MSNBC won the early morning again in total viewers, with Morning Joe averaging 1.82 million viewers, and 309,000 in the demo. CNN’s New Day had the second-most viewers in the morning, nearly 1.2 million, but won the demo, with 312,000. Fox and Friends was third, with 1.07 million total viewers and 203,000 in the demo.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]