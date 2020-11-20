Rachel Maddow’s return from a Covid hiatus on Thursday to her eponymously-named MSNBC show earned it top ratings at 9:00 p.m. in overall viewers, while her competition at Fox News fell to third in that timeslot in the coveted 25 – 54 age demographic.

According to Nielsen Media Research, The Rachel Maddow Show was the most-watched program at 9:00 p.m. with 3.78 million viewers, thanks, in part, to her highly anticipated return, in which she offered an emotional opening monologue revealing that her partner had almost died from the coronavirus. Close behind her was Fox’s Hannity, with 3.71 million overall viewers. Cuomo Prime Time came in third in total audience with 2.82 million.

In the demo, the 9:00 p.m. hour was even more competitive, with just 56,000 viewers separating the three networks. Cuomo took the daily title with 671,000 A25 – 54 viewers, edging out TRMS’ 631,000, while Hannity fell to a rare third place in its timeslot with 615,000.

Across all of primetime, CNN topped cable news in the demo, with 655,000 A25 – 54 viewers, eking out a win over Fox News’ 637,000 and far beyond MSNBC’s 492,000 mark. But Fox solidly defeated its cable rivals with 3.75 million total viewers on Thursday, driven by Tucker Carlson Tonight‘s first-place sweep in both overall and demo cable news viewers, with 4.62 million and 796,000, respectively. MSNBC was runner-up in total audience on Thursday with 3.06 million and CNN came in third with 2.56 million.

The ratings race looked very similar in total day, with CNN and Fox News claiming victory, in turn, with A25 – 54 and overall viewers. CNN pulled in 446,000 viewers in the demo from 6:00 a.m. to 2:00 a.m., Fox News was next with 361,000 and MSNBC trailed both with 294,000. Fox won total viewers with an audience of 2.11 million total viewers, MSNBC came in with 1.88 million, and CNN was third with 1.76 million.

