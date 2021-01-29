In the last hour of live cable news programming for the day, Fox’s Shannon Bream had more viewers than the second hour of Don Lemon’s show on CNN, while MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow continued to have the most viewers across all of cable Thursday.

At 11 p.m., Fox News at Night had 1.34 million total viewers, more than the second hour of CNN Tonight, which had 1.18 million – although Lemon won the key A25-54 demo with 397,000 viewers, compared to 237,000 for Bream. On The 11th Hour, MSNBC’s Brian Williams maintained his lead in overall viewers (perhaps due to his dry humor), with 2.05 million, and was second in the demo, with 294,000.

The Rachel Maddow Show was again the most-watched show across all of cable, and the most-watched show in cable news, with 3.71 million total viewers, and 556,000 in the demo. Tucker Carlson Tonight had the most viewers in the demo, with 606,000 A25-54 viewers, and was the second most-watched show overall, with 3.57 million total viewers.

MSNBC had the most total day viewers, averaging 1.77 million, and 266,000 in the demo. Fox was second, with 1.62 million total, and 277,000 in the demo. CNN won the demo in A25-54 viewers, with 392,000, but had the fewest total viewers, 1.49 million.

CNN’s dominance in the key demo continued into prime time, averaging 557,000 A25-54 viewers, but the network had the fewest viewers overall, 2.12 million. Fox had the most total viewers in prime time, 2.96 million, and the second-most in the demo, with 510,000. MSNBC wasn’t far behind in total prime time viewers, with 2.94 million, but had the fewest in the demo, with 426,000.

MSNBC continues to own the early morning, with Morning Joe getting the most total viewers, 1.39 million, and the most in the demo, 240,000. Fox and Friends was second, with 1.15 million total, and 214,000 in the demo, and New Day on CNN was third, with 805,000 total viewers and 198,000 in the demo.

