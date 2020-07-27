Fox News’ Tucker Carlson Tonight scored the best ratings in all of cable news on Friday night and even topped the audience for all three Major League Baseball games airing on ESPN in both total viewers and in the coveted 25 – 54 age demographic. Overall, Fox News swept both total day and primetime ratings in both audiences.

According to Nielsen Media Research, Tucker Carlson Tonight pulled in 3.53 million total viewers on Friday and 561,000 viewers in the demo. Both of those numbers were tops in cable news and the former was significantly more than the combined total audience for ESPN’s 4:00, 7:00, and 10:00 p.m. MLB games, which brought in 922,000, 1.04 million, and 797,000 viewers, respectively. Those numbers were a noticeable drop-off from the record-breaking ratings ESPN enjoyed for Thursday night’s back-to-back Opening Day broadcasts

On average, Carlson’s ratings pushed Fox News to a strong victory in primetime with 2.97 million viewers and 455,000 viewers in the demo. CNN came in second in primetime in the demo with 348,000 viewers and MSNBC trailed behind with 300,000. In overall viewers, MSNBC flipped places with CNN, with 2.13 million and 1.31 million, respectively. Fox News’ resounding primetime victory came despite the network having guest hosts during its 9:00 and 10:00 p.m. hours.

In total day, Fox News won a much narrow victory in the demo, with its 291,000 viewers edging out CNN’s 262,000 and beating MSNBC’s 201,000, respectively. Across the full 6:00 a.m. to 2:00 a.m. daypart, Fox News also took first with 1.87 million total viewers. MSNBC came in behind with 1.47 million and CNN fell to third with 1.04 million.

Meanwhile, MSNBC’s 7:00 p.m. program, The ReidOut, which scored a big ratings win in its debut this past Monday with 2.63 million viewers, dropped down to 1.80 million viewers on Friday, still ahead of CNN’s Erin Burnett OutFront (1.18 million), but well behind Fox News’ The Story (2.08 million). The ReidOut grew its ratings in the 25-54 demo from Monday to Thursday, but Friday its ratings in the demo dropped to 255,000, behind both CNN (328,000) and Fox News (320,000).

