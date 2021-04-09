Younger Viewers Flock to Tucker Carlson in Thursday Ratings

Fox’s Tucker Carlson didn’t shy away from controversy Thursday, and his show, which featured explicit photos allegedly of Hunter Biden, drew his biggest audience of the week so far in the valuable demographic of viewers 25-54.

Tucker Carlson Tonight drew 2.97 million viewers total, and 539,000 in the demo, according to Nielsen data. Hannity was second, with 2.74 million total viewers, and 456,000 in the demo. The Rachel Maddow Show was third in total viewers, with 2.57 million, and fifth in the demo, with 369,000. The Five was the fourth most-watched overall, with 2.48 million, and third in the demo, with 420,000. The Ingraham Angle was fifth overall, with 2.02 million total viewers, and fourth in the demo, with 388,000.

Fox News had the most viewers in total day, with 1.45 million, and also the most in the demo, with 268,000. MSNBC was second in total viewers, with 1.28 million, and third in the demo, with 182,000. CNN was third in total viewers, averaging 926,000 in total day, and was second in the demo, with 237,000.

Fox also had a decisive victory in prime time, averaging 2.57 million total viewers – more than double CNN’s total viewership – and 461,000 in the demo. MSNBC was second, with 2.1 million total viewers, and 298,000 in the demo. CNN was third, with 1.18 million total viewers, and 268,000 in the demo.

In the early morning, Fox and Friends topped the competition with 1.18 million total viewers, and 228,000 in the demo. MSNBC’s Morning Joe was second, with 1.07 million total viewers, and 153,000 in the demo. CNN’s New Day was third, with 519,000 total viewers, and 136,000 in the demo.

