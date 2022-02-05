Former future Vice President Sarah Palin fled a private meeting with formerly alive Fox News founder Roger Ailes vowing never to be alone with him again according to a blockbuster excerpt from a new book.

New York Times journalist Jeremy Peters has written a book called “INSURGENCY: How Republicans Lost Their Party and Got Everything They Ever Wanted,” which comes out on February 8.

But according to an excerpt obtained exclusively by The New York Times (SCORE!), one of the blockbuster revelations therein strongly suggests that former Alaska governor and Wasilla mayor and one-time Fox News contributor may have been sexually harassed by Ailes while he still dwelt among the denizens of this corporeal plane:

Ms. Palin appeared to have reservations of her own. And the tension with Mr. Ailes, which was more nuanced than known publicly, would help open the door at the network for Mr. Trump. She told people close to her at the time that Mr. Ailes made her uncomfortable, especially the way he commented on her looks. “He’s always telling me to eat more cheeseburgers,” she told one member of her staff. Once, after a private meeting in Mr. Ailes’s office at the network’s headquarters in Midtown Manhattan in 2010, she came out looking white as a ghost. Mr. Ailes’s assistant had asked that the aides and family members traveling with her wait outside so the two of them could meet alone. And when she emerged, according to the former staff member who was there, she said, “I’m never meeting with him alone again.”

A shocked no one pointed to comments Ailes made out loud and in public in 2011: “I hired Sarah Palin because she was hot and got ratings.”

Before his death, Ailes resigned in disgrace from Fox News over a slew of sexual misconduct incidents that reached far and wide. Less than a year after his resignation, Ailes died.

Former U.S. Senator Kamala Harris went on to become the first woman vice president in 2020. Palin was last seen dining out in New York without a mask every couple of days, and getting vaccinated only over her dead body.

