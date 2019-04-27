NY Times Issues Statement on Anti-Semitic Cartoon That Ran in Int’l Edition: ‘Error of Judgment fo Publish’

The New York Times has issued a statement admitting a serious error in running an anti-Semitic cartoon in its international edition.

The cartoon in question, per the Jerusalem Post, ran in the Opinion section of the international edition of the paper next to a Thomas Friedman column.

2. Here’s the anti-Semitic cartoon that the NYT published pic.twitter.com/ucLCLIyTgJ — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) April 27, 2019

The NYT #antisemitic cartoon numerous clear antisemitic elements:

1. Putting a yarmulke on the US President in negative way

2. Putting the face of the PM of the Jewish state on a dog

3. Using a Star of David on the collar

4. Implying the US is “blindly” led by Jews and/or Israel pic.twitter.com/kLjlLYddrB — Seth Frantzman (@sfrantzman) April 27, 2019

The Times issued a brief statement Saturday morning admitting to an “error of judgment,” which is putting it lightly:

A political cartoon in the international print edition of The New York Times on Thursday included anti-Semitic tropes, depicting the prime minister of Israel as a guide dog with a Star of David collar leading the president of the United States, shown wearing a skullcap. The image was offensive, and it was an error of judgment to publish it. It was provided by The New York Times News Service and Syndicate, which has since deleted it.

[image via screengrab]

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com