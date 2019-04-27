comScore

NY Times Issues Statement on Anti-Semitic Cartoon That Ran in Int’l Edition: ‘Error of Judgment fo Publish’

By Josh FeldmanApr 27th, 2019, 12:09 pm

The New York Times has issued a statement admitting a serious error in running an anti-Semitic cartoon in its international edition.

The cartoon in question, per the Jerusalem Post, ran in the Opinion section of the international edition of the paper next to a Thomas Friedman column.

The Times issued a brief statement Saturday morning admitting to an “error of judgment,” which is putting it lightly:

A political cartoon in the international print edition of The New York Times on Thursday included anti-Semitic tropes, depicting the prime minister of Israel as a guide dog with a Star of David collar leading the president of the United States, shown wearing a skullcap. The image was offensive, and it was an error of judgment to publish it. It was provided by The New York Times News Service and Syndicate, which has since deleted it.

