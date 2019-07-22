The Miami Herald published a scathing editorial ripping Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) for acting as Donald Trump’s “sycophantic cheerleader” and issuing a “pathetic” reaction to the president’s racist attacks against four minority congresswomen.

While Rubio attempted to build his brand as the anti-Trump candidate during the 2016 election, the Florida senator’s hometown newspaper accused him of becoming “just another slick politician with his finger in the wind — pushing the party deeper into Trump’s swamp.”

“During the first two-and-a-half years of Trump’s presidency, Rubio abandoned the pretense of idealism or principles,” wrote the paper’s editorial board. “He has transformed from Trump critic to a sycophantic cheerleader — derided by former adviser and Washington Post columnist Max Boot as a ‘Trump fan-boy’ — to the point that he’s willing to kill Obamacare even though his own state leads the nation in enrollment.”

The Herald‘s op-ed page continued by slamming Rubio for failing to condemn Trump after he told minority Democratic Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (NY), Rep. Ilhan Omar (MN), Rep. Ayanna Pressley (MA), and Rep. Rashida Tlaib (MI) to “go back” to the “totally broken and crime infested places from which they came.”

“Even after Trump whipped a crowd in Greensville, North Carolina, into a hateful froth against U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar that erupted in chilling chants of ‘Send her back! Send her back!’ — Rubio couldn’t muster the courage to truly object to the horrifying display of blatant racism.”

The full editorial can be read here.

