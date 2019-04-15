Michele Bachmann Says Trump is ‘Most Biblical President’ of ‘Our Lifetime’

Former Minnesota Congresswoman Michele Bachmann recently described President Donald Trump as the most biblical president in a lifetime.

“I will say to your listeners, in my lifetime I have never seen a more biblical president than I have seen in Donald Trump,” the former Tea Party lawmaker said last weekend during an interview with a Christian radio station, which was first shared by the progressive watchdog site Right Wing Watch. “He has so impressed me in what he has done, and we haven’t even talked about Israel. What he has done to advance Israel.”

Michele Bachmann has never seen “a more biblical president” than Trump: “We will, in all likelihood, never see a more godly, biblical president again in our lifetimes.” pic.twitter.com/xnqCZRaq5f — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) April 15, 2019

“He is highly biblical and we will in all likelihood never see a more godly, biblical president again in our lifetime,” she continued. “So we not only need to be praying for him, we need to support him, in my opinion, in every way that we can.”

Evangelicals make up a large and consistent percentage of Trump’s support. His support of Israel, particularly his decision to move the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem and his recent recognition of the Golan Heights as Israeli territory, has garnered widespread praise from his Christian supporters. Conservative evangelical leader Tony Perkins even granted Trump a “mulligan” on his numerous public affairs and sexual scandals.

Listen above, via Right Wing Watch.

