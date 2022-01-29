MSNBC’s Malcolm Nance Sounds the Alarm: ‘There Will NEVER Be Another Free Or Fair Election’ if Republicans Win This Year

MSNBC national security analyst Malcolm Nance told SiriusXM host Dean Obeidallah that if Republicans win in November, “there will never be another free or fair election in the United States.”

On Friday’s edition of The Dean Obeidallah Show, the host talked with Nance about the Russia-Ukraine conflict. and Russian President Vladimir Putin’s wish to see America “topple” — with help from Republicans:

Dean: It looks like they’re [Russia] building the infrastructure to keep a military there [on Ukraine border] and to logistically be able to supply it to do more than military games, is that correct?

Malcolm: Well, I’m a big believer in what we call unambiguous intelligence indicators because I’ve seen a few in my time. Most of the time you see big threats and those big threats have no legs. Good example is and a historical model 1990, Iraq threatens Kuwait and move’s 125,000 soldiers pulling to the border but you know when they did that they had no logistics tail, they had no command and control structure, they had no ammunition. When we started suddenly realizing this game was on is when millions of metric tons of ammunition started moving out of every weapon depot there and logistics started bringing down food, water and then the commanders started appearing in their battle commands out in the field. That was unambiguous and we knew an invasion was coming and it was not going to stop.

Same thing here. Putin may have started this as a test to see if Joe Biden would fold almost immediately. You have to see another thing: Putin also understands the opportunity of giving the Republicans ammunition to topple the American government this November. And I don’t say that lightly, if the Republicans win power this November: That’s it. The American experiment is over. It is the basis for autocracy, you know, they’ll follow through with their threat to make Trump Speaker of the House and use that as a springboard to make him President. Then there will never be another free or fair election in the United States. Putin understands that by giving Biden this crisis, he gets the Republicans like Tucker Carlson–and all of these other people—to act as a propagandist for Putin.