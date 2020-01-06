Trump Praises Rush Limbaugh, Hannity for Telling ‘Our People’ That ‘I Wiped Out ISIS’

President Donald Trump took time from his call-in to Rush Limbaugh’s show to thank Limbaugh and other conservative media stars like Sean Hannity for praising him because “I wiped out ISIS.”

Trump was complaining about media coverage of the death of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi and saying he wasn’t getting enough credit for it from papers like The Washington Post and The New York Times.

“al-Baghdadi was the number one terrorist in the world, we got him and they wrote relatively little about it,” Trump said. “He founded ISIS, he was doing it again, he was trying to do it again. You know I wiped out ISIS – during our administration we wiped out the entire caliphate, 100% of the caliphate and you know, got little credit,” Trump said.

“But our people know that we did it Rush,” the president continued. “Because of people like you and Sean Hannity and Mark Levin and so many others … your friends at Fox & Friends in the morning, people are getting it – and because of social media like my Twitter.”

Listen above via The Rush Limbaugh Show.

