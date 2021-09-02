WATCH: Adam Sandler Crashes Basketball Game with Trae Young and Other NBA Stars

Adam Sandler loves basketball as evidenced by his movies, frequent NBA courtside seats, and regular appearances at local courts for pickup games.

While it’s usually a thrill for kids to see Sandler roll up to a local street court and ask if he can join them, his most recent pickup game venture was probably more exciting for him than the people he crashed.

Video of Sandler playing with a group of NBA stars including Trae Young, Tobias Harris, and Boban Marjanovic went viral Thursday. The Twitterverse was wowed by Sandler’s mid-range jumper off a pass from Young in the video.

Earlier this year, Sandler was seen hooping on Long Island. Despite repeatedly setting his teammates up for a bucket, they failed to capitalize on Sandler’s assists in the video. This time, however, the 54-year-old comedian was videoed on the receiving end of a pass and wouldn’t be denied, draining the bucket.

Take it with a grain of salt. This was a highlight video, so while Sandler looked great getting two points off the assist from Young, he may have airballed and bricked his other attempts. Even if it was his lone bucket, taking a pass from an NBA All-Star and making the jumper is still a fun moment for any amateur hooper.

Sandler has the support of at least one Hall-of-Famer, with Shaquille O’Neal recently lauding the actor’s basketball skills. Former NFL defensive end Chris Long asked Shaq if there are any actors he knows that can play basketball, and seven-footer quickly gave Sandler as his answer.

“He’s legit. Not pro legit, but he’s definitely LA Fitness, 24-hour Fitness legit,” Shaq said on the Green Light podcast.

Sandler is currently filming a movie in Philadelphia titled Hustle, which could explain why he was in a pickup game with NBA players. In the film, Sandler plays an NBA scout trying to revive his career by recruiting a player from overseas.

