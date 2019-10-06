A second whistleblower has come forward on President Donald Trump‘s dealings with Ukraine.

ABC News reported the existence of the second whistleblower Sunday morning on This Week.

Attorney Andrew Bakaj confirmed the news on Twitter.

IC WHISTLEBLOWER UPDATE: I can confirm that my firm and my team represent multiple whistleblowers in connection to the underlying August 12, 2019, disclosure to the Intelligence Community Inspector General. No further comment at this time. https://t.co/05b5aAVm2G — Andrew P. Bakaj (@AndrewBakaj) October 6, 2019

Mark Zaid, who also represents the new whistleblower (along with the original whistleblower), told ABC that the new whistleblower, an intelligence official, came forward after speaking with the inspector general. The person has first-hand knowledge of some of the allegations in the first whistleblower’s complaint.

This story is breaking.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com