CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin said a federal judge upholding subpoenas to Deutsche Bank for President Donald Trump’s financial records is “a major victory for Nancy Pelosi.”

Wolf Blitzer noted on the Wednesday edition of The Situation Room that “this is a significant decision in favor of the congressional Democrats, a second loss in a district court for the president in three days. This is a major moment.”

Earlier Wednesday, a federal judge in New York ruled the court would not block subpoenas issued to Deutsche Bank and Capital One Financial Corp. for Trump’s financial and business records. The ruling came days after another federal judge in Washington ruled that Trump’s accounting firm also had to comply with a subpoena.

Toobin agreed and said “even within the Democratic caucus, this is a major victory for Nancy Pelosi.

“She is the one who has been saying, look, we don’t need to do impeachment in order to do investigations,” Toobin said.

“If the appeals court were to reverse either or both of these decisions, then I think Pelosi would be in a more difficult position with her members who want to say, we need to go forward with impeachment,” Toobin noted. “But as of now, her position looks stronger.”

