Former GOP Rep. Mia Love Frustrated By Trump’s Tweets: ‘It Has to Stop’

Former Rep. Mia Love (R-UT) was clearly exasperated by President Donald Trump’s tweets insulting progressive Democratic lawmakers in her CNN appearance today.

“I’m not making any excuses for him. It has to stop. I always feel like I’m not part of the ‘America First’ that he goes out and he talks about all the time,” Love said.

“I’m an American. I’ve always been an American. I’ve been a Republican longer than he has, so, you know, I think that that’s the problem. Most people don’t see, don’t feel like they’re part of this America that he talks about,” she continued.

CNN’s Fredricka Whitfield was asking Love for her “visceral reaction” to Trump’s tweets Sunday afternoon.

“I don’t like any of it and I’ve always called him out on tweets,” Love said “I think that he has to be more presidential. Everyone is tired of not being a representative of everyone in this country. And when you are the president of the United States, you represent all Americans.

Love also put blame on other lawmakers and representatives for not taking “the high road.”

“I’m telling all of the representatives in Congress, take the high road,” Love said.

Watch above, via CNN.

