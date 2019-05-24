Fox News’ The Five dedicated their opening segment to picking apart the ongoing feud between President Donald Trump and Nancy Pelosi.

“It’s like two people over 70 accusing each other of being mentally deficient,” Jesse Watters said.

Greg Gutfield remarked upon “how lucky we are to be alive,” saying, “It’s a testament to the peace and prosperity that we’re experiencing now that two of the most powerful American politicians are in a roast, a public roast, and we’re actually enjoying it.”

“It’s a libertarian’s dream … what Trump has done is shown that we never really needed politicians to begin with,” he said.

Kennedy noted she was in favor of having more open door meetings so there wouldn’t be differing stances on what was said in a meeting.

“I think Washington is by and large a pretty deplorable place for this very reason, and I think a lot of people watch this and they think they are both nuts and they want to throw everyone out,” she said.

Geraldo Rivera laughed about it but added “I find it unsettling that the two most powerful people, they are not just the two most powerful politicians, they are two of the most powerful people on Earth and when they are going at it … I don’t like it.”

Gutfield compared the feud to British politics. “We’ve seen the tapes of Labor and Tories screaming at each other,” he said.

“I guess, but it’s not traditional here,” Rivera responded.

