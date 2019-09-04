Fox News’ Juan Williams strongly condemned President Donald Trump’s apparent doctoring of a hurricane map – prompting the rest of the hosts on The Five to largely ignore him.

“I’ll tell you what concerned me. The idea that the president of the United States, someone we are supposed to trust to give us accurate information when lives are at stake, is using his Sharpie to extend the reach of this storm to Alabama so that he’s not wrong in what he was saying a week ago,” Williams said.

The panel was mainly discussing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), whom they accused of politicizing hurricanes, and Williams began discussing Trump’s map after saying “to me, AOC’s tweets, I don’t think most people pay attention.”

However, none of the other hosts addressed his Trump remarks other than Jesse Watters snarking about how Trump beat Hillary Clinton in Florida during the 2016 election.

“I just think that he is a guy who is politicizing this, and it’s coming as a risk, because we need accurate information in times like this,” Williams said.

“Everyone is politicizing this,” Jedediah Bila said. “You say that people don’t pay attention to AOC. I think they do pay attention to AOC. I think that’s a big problem, because a lot of the stuff that she’s putting forward makes absolutely no sense. It’s not realistic. It’s not possible. It’s not going to happen. That’s a problem.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

